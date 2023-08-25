Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SLGN. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Silgan from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird raised Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Silgan from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Silgan from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.44.

Silgan Price Performance

NYSE SLGN opened at $44.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.91 and its 200 day moving average is $48.72. Silgan has a fifty-two week low of $40.97 and a fifty-two week high of $55.41.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.08). Silgan had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Silgan’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Silgan will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph M. Jordan sold 2,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $133,396.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,323,487.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Silgan news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 10,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total transaction of $443,169.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 219,198 shares in the company, valued at $9,684,167.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Jordan sold 2,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $133,396.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,323,487.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Silgan

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Silgan by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 19,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Silgan by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Silgan by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Silgan by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.53% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

Featured Stories

