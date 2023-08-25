Southern (NYSE:SO) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Stock analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SO. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Southern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Southern in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Southern from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.56.

Southern Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE SO opened at $67.44 on Wednesday. Southern has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $80.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.27 and a 200-day moving average of $69.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $73.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.50.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Southern will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Southern

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 47,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.78, for a total transaction of $3,302,408.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,280,025.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 47,326 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.78, for a total value of $3,302,408.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,280,025.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total value of $3,538,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 844,239 shares in the company, valued at $59,738,351.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 143,761 shares of company stock valued at $10,152,544. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the second quarter worth $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Southern by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

