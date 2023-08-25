Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Now Covered by Barclays

Stock analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

SRE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Sempra in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Sempra from $87.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Sempra from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Sunday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.43.

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $70.79 on Wednesday. Sempra has a 12 month low of $68.27 and a 12 month high of $88.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $44.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.73.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. Sempra had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 11.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,459,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,997,728,000 after buying an additional 2,843,930 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Sempra by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,502,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,548,247,000 after purchasing an additional 83,368 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 3.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,450,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,882,085,000 after acquiring an additional 404,289 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sempra in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,000,291,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 3.8% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,815,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $846,712,000 after acquiring an additional 212,233 shares during the period. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

