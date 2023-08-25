Morgan Stanley Cuts Southern (NYSE:SO) Price Target to $67.00

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $67.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Southern from $79.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.56.

NYSE:SO opened at $67.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $73.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Southern has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $80.32.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Southern had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Southern will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Southern news, Director Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $3,538,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 844,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,738,351.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total value of $3,538,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 844,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,738,351.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $100,435.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,196,477.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 143,761 shares of company stock valued at $10,152,544. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $435,979,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $392,186,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $369,131,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 586.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,564,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $387,157,000 after buying an additional 4,753,465 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 162.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,572,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $457,306,000 after buying an additional 4,067,395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

