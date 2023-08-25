Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Guggenheim

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Guggenheim in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $60.00 price target on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock. Guggenheim’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 81.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TPR. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Tapestry from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Tapestry from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. OTR Global downgraded shares of Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tapestry currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.46.

TPR opened at $33.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.84. Tapestry has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $47.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.61.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). Tapestry had a return on equity of 41.10% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Tapestry will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPR. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Tapestry by 340.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 196.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 659 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

