Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR) Price Target Cut to $24.00

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 30.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SPHR. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Macquarie cut Sphere Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 1st.

Sphere Entertainment Price Performance

SPHR opened at $34.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.06. Sphere Entertainment has a 1 year low of $17.72 and a 1 year high of $43.93.

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $10.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $11.13. The firm had revenue of $129.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.60 million. Sphere Entertainment had a net margin of 32.74% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.97) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sphere Entertainment will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Entertainment Co. Sphere sold 6,877,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $204,675,977.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,143,938 shares in the company, valued at $301,883,594.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

