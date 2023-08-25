Royal Bank of Canada Initiates Coverage on Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB)

Stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.86% from the company’s previous close.

SPB has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.43.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Stock Down 0.7 %

SPB stock opened at $82.15 on Wednesday. Spectrum Brands has a 52 week low of $38.93 and a 52 week high of $83.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $735.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.39 million. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 61.47% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David M. Maura bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.19 per share, with a total value of $395,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 683,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,151,389.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spectrum Brands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPB. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 351.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 5,001 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1,012.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 306.4% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 90,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,037,000 after purchasing an additional 68,300 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 160,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,202,000 after purchasing an additional 75,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

About Spectrum Brands

(Get Free Report)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.