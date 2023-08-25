StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Teradata (NYSE:TDC)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

TDC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Teradata from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Teradata in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Teradata from a "b-" rating to a "c+" rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Teradata from $51.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of NYSE:TDC opened at $43.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 76.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.25. Teradata has a fifty-two week low of $28.65 and a fifty-two week high of $57.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.09 million. Teradata had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 32.47%. Teradata's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael P. Gianoni sold 29,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total transaction of $1,498,263.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,965,177.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael P. Gianoni sold 29,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total transaction of $1,498,263.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,965,177.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Claire Bramley sold 4,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $199,436.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,227 shares in the company, valued at $4,785,526.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,544 shares of company stock valued at $5,441,736 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,560,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $617,467,000 after buying an additional 101,929 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Teradata by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,731,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,494 shares during the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP raised its stake in Teradata by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 5,169,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,991,000 after purchasing an additional 102,400 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Teradata by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,296,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,634,000 after purchasing an additional 88,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in Teradata by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,843,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,443,000 after purchasing an additional 388,599 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

