Compass Point Upgrades TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) to Neutral

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Compass Point from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $9.75 price target on the investment management company’s stock. Compass Point’s price target indicates a potential downside of 9.72% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price objective on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $14.50 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. 22nd Century Group reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.46.

NYSE TPVG opened at $10.80 on Wednesday. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 1 year low of $9.41 and a 1 year high of $13.64. The company has a market cap of $382.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.56.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $35.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.86 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a negative net margin of 18.39% and a positive return on equity of 18.00%. Research analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPVG. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 16.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,048 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 4.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 264.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,470 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 5,031 shares during the period. 15.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

