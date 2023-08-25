United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

UNFI has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on United Natural Foods from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on United Natural Foods from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on United Natural Foods from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.71.

United Natural Foods Stock Performance

United Natural Foods stock opened at $20.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.85. United Natural Foods has a 52 week low of $19.36 and a 52 week high of $48.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 0.43%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of United Natural Foods

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 976.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 59.5% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 116.2% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in United Natural Foods by 579.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in United Natural Foods by 26.5% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

Featured Stories

