Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Rating Reiterated by Mizuho

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Mizuho in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $53.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.09% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Sunoco from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Sunoco from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunoco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.14.

Shares of SUN stock opened at $44.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.54 and a 200 day moving average of $44.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.30. Sunoco has a twelve month low of $37.10 and a twelve month high of $48.59.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sunoco will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Sunoco by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 71,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Sunoco by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 323,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,946,000 after purchasing an additional 70,145 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in Sunoco by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 6,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its position in Sunoco by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 66,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,856,000 after purchasing an additional 14,768 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sunoco in the first quarter valued at $4,373,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.66% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The company's Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel to commission agent locations.

