Credit Suisse Group Increases Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Price Target to $90.00

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Raymond James upgraded Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.31.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TOL

Toll Brothers Trading Down 1.0 %

TOL stock opened at $78.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Toll Brothers has a one year low of $39.53 and a one year high of $83.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.08.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.88. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers will post 10.67 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Toll Brothers

In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total value of $5,124,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,547 shares in the company, valued at $16,844,091.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total transaction of $5,124,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,547 shares in the company, valued at $16,844,091.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total value of $3,931,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,385,990.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,721 shares of company stock worth $15,964,889 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toll Brothers

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 4,010.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 491.3% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 102.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers

(Get Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.