Spire (NYSE:SR) PT Lowered to $70.00

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SR. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Spire from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Spire from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Spire from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spire in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.38.

Shares of NYSE:SR opened at $58.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.65. Spire has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $75.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $418.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.86 million. Spire had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spire will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul D. Koonce bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.27 per share, with a total value of $296,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,642,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $526,293,000 after purchasing an additional 434,669 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Spire by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,152,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $453,726,000 after buying an additional 396,807 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Spire by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,411,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,318,000 after buying an additional 136,434 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Spire by 70,596.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,264,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,646,000 after buying an additional 4,258,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Spire by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,350,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,082,000 after purchasing an additional 60,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

