Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Receives $34.71 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.64.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PINC. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Premier from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Premier from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Premier from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Premier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Premier from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Premier by 2,204.1% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Premier by 322.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Premier by 48.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Premier by 62.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in Premier by 397.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PINC opened at $21.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.97 and a 200 day moving average of $29.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Premier has a 52 week low of $21.16 and a 52 week high of $37.53.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. Premier had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $340.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.59 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Premier’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Premier will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Premier’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

