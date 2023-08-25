Rosenblatt Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Rosenblatt Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $235.00 price objective on the software company’s stock.

ADSK has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $245.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a market perform rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $241.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Autodesk from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $236.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $208.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.04, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.52. Autodesk has a 1-year low of $179.61 and a 1-year high of $234.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $207.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.38.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.18. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 100.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total value of $65,251.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $944,352.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.5% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 9,081 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 326 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 0.9% in the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 5,544 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 8.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 4.2% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

