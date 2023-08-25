Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their outperform rating on shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $43.00 price objective on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Edward Jones cut shares of Verizon Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.33.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $33.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.47 and a 200-day moving average of $36.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Verizon Communications has a 12 month low of $31.25 and a 12 month high of $43.82.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.20%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Verizon Communications by 95,391.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 136,655,301 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,082,211,000 after acquiring an additional 136,512,194 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 88,532.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,084,569 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,115,932,000 after acquiring an additional 78,995,341 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $1,829,675,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Verizon Communications by 255.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,058,216 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,893,493,000 after acquiring an additional 34,553,565 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,876,978 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,358,991,000 after acquiring an additional 12,189,613 shares during the period. 61.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

