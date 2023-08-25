West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) PT Raised to $109.00

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $106.50 to $109.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 43.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WFG. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from $92.50 to $106.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.13.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WFG

West Fraser Timber Price Performance

Shares of WFG opened at $75.85 on Wednesday. West Fraser Timber has a 1-year low of $67.41 and a 1-year high of $97.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of -105.35 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.09. West Fraser Timber had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,212,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,845,000 after acquiring an additional 47,956 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,809,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,054,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,587,000 after acquiring an additional 23,664 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 599.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 906,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,845,000 after acquiring an additional 776,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 267.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 759,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,155,000 after acquiring an additional 552,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

About West Fraser Timber

(Get Free Report)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.