StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Bar Harbor Bankshares Stock Down 0.2 %
BHB stock opened at $24.86 on Wednesday. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 52 week low of $19.55 and a 52 week high of $33.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.23. The company has a market capitalization of $376.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.82.
Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $37.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.60 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.
Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides banking and nonbanking products and services primarily to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
