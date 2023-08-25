StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Stock Down 0.2 %

BHB stock opened at $24.86 on Wednesday. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 52 week low of $19.55 and a 52 week high of $33.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.23. The company has a market capitalization of $376.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.82.

Get Bar Harbor Bankshares alerts:

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $37.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.60 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bar Harbor Bankshares

About Bar Harbor Bankshares

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHB. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 12,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 6,480 shares during the period. Finally, Brendel Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth about $375,000. Institutional investors own 53.18% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides banking and nonbanking products and services primarily to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.