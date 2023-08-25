Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Asensus Surgical (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC)

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Asensus Surgical (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Asensus Surgical in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Shares of Asensus Surgical stock opened at $0.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.60. Asensus Surgical has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $1.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Masters Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Asensus Surgical by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 157,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Asensus Surgical by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,699,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 44,503 shares during the last quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Asensus Surgical by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 957,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.04% of the company’s stock.

About Asensus Surgical

Asensus Surgical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery (MIS) in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided surgery by unlocking clinical intelligence for surgeons to enable consistently superior outcomes and a new standard of surgery.

