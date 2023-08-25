StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Actinium Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

Shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.46 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.35. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.87 and a 1-year high of $15.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $737,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 194.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 10,625 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 38.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 401.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 481,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 385,688 shares during the period. 18.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted radiotherapies to deliver cancer-killing radiation to treat patients with high unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for bone marrow transplant conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

