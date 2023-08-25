StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
NYSEAMERICAN CVU opened at $3.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.91 million, a P/E ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.56. CPI Aerostructures has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.47.
In related news, major shareholder Paul Packer sold 48,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total value of $180,444.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,243,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,590,164.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.
CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aerosystems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.
