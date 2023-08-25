StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Denison Mines from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on Denison Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.40 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Cormark raised Denison Mines to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th.

Shares of DNN stock opened at $1.38 on Wednesday. Denison Mines has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -138.00 and a beta of 1.84.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Denison Mines had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 136.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Denison Mines will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MMCAP International Inc. SPC lifted its stake in Denison Mines by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 28,389,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912,734 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Denison Mines by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 42,894,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554,195 shares in the last quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Denison Mines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,603,000. Segra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Denison Mines by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Segra Capital Management LLC now owns 29,603,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Denison Mines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,398,000. 29.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

