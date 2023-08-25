EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

EVI Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EVI opened at $26.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.94. The firm has a market cap of $328.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.18 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. EVI Industries has a one year low of $11.56 and a one year high of $28.49.

Get EVI Industries alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EVI Industries

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in EVI Industries by 2.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in EVI Industries by 214.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its position in EVI Industries by 4.4% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 145,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,147 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in EVI Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in EVI Industries by 609.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares in the last quarter. 35.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EVI Industries

EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes, sells, rents, and leases commercial and industrial laundry and dry-cleaning equipment, and steam and hot water boilers in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company sells and/or leases commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EVI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.