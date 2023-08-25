Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) PT Lowered to $191.00

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $224.00 to $191.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on EL. Bank of America decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $193.00 to $163.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $211.04.

Shares of EL stock opened at $150.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.87 billion, a PE ratio of 54.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.02. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52-week low of $147.18 and a 52-week high of $283.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $181.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Estée Lauder Companies will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 94.96%.

In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,421,020.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $1,933,967.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,523,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.7% in the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

