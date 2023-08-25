Contrasting Jupiter Wellness (NASDAQ:JUPW) & Haleon (NYSE:HLN)

Jupiter Wellness (NASDAQ:JUPW – Get Free Report) and Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.3% of Jupiter Wellness shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.7% of Haleon shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.9% of Jupiter Wellness shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Jupiter Wellness and Haleon, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jupiter Wellness 0 0 0 0 N/A Haleon 0 2 4 0 2.67

Valuation and Earnings

Haleon has a consensus price target of $364.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4,301.45%. Given Haleon’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Haleon is more favorable than Jupiter Wellness.

This table compares Jupiter Wellness and Haleon’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jupiter Wellness $6.20 million 5.09 -$15.22 million ($0.55) -2.09 Haleon $13.43 billion 2.84 $1.31 billion N/A N/A

Haleon has higher revenue and earnings than Jupiter Wellness.

Profitability

This table compares Jupiter Wellness and Haleon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jupiter Wellness -210.13% -211.48% -117.20% Haleon N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Haleon beats Jupiter Wellness on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jupiter Wellness

Jupiter Wellness, Inc., a wellness company, engages in the research and development of over-the-counter products and intellectual property. Its products pipeline includes Photocil to address psoriasis and vitiligo; JW-700 to treat hair loss; JW-500 for women's sexual wellness; NoStingz, a jellyfish sting prevention sunscreen; and JW-110 for the treatment of atopic dermatitis/eczema. The company primarily sell its products through third-party physical retail stores and partners. The company was formerly known as CBD Brands, Inc. Jupiter Wellness, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Jupiter, Florida.

About Haleon

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements. Its portfolio of brands includes Advil, Sensodyne, Panadol, Voltaren, Theraflu, Otrivin, Polident, parodontax, and Centrum. The company was formerly known as DRVW 2022 plc and changed its name to Haleon plc in February 2022. Haleon plc was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Weybridge, the United Kingdom.

