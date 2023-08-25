Brokerages Set PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) PT at $40.80

PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.40.

PAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PAR Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on PAR Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on PAR Technology from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PAR

PAR Technology Price Performance

PAR stock opened at $41.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.23. PAR Technology has a 12-month low of $20.37 and a 12-month high of $41.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 1.88.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.22). PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 17.99% and a negative return on equity of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $100.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.16 million. As a group, research analysts predict that PAR Technology will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of PAR Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PAR Technology by 3.1% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 190,669 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,475,000 after buying an additional 5,652 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. raised its position in shares of PAR Technology by 169.3% during the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 782,476 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,399,000 after purchasing an additional 491,885 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,373,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,791,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000.

About PAR Technology

(Get Free Report

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.