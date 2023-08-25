Financial Contrast: Citigroup (NYSE:C) & Westpac Banking (OTCMKTS:WEBNF)

Westpac Banking (OTCMKTS:WEBNF – Get Free Report) and Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Westpac Banking and Citigroup’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westpac Banking N/A N/A N/A C$2.39 5.75 Citigroup $101.08 billion 0.79 $14.85 billion $6.31 6.51

Citigroup has higher revenue and earnings than Westpac Banking. Westpac Banking is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Citigroup, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Profitability

Westpac Banking pays an annual dividend of C$1.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.0%. Citigroup pays an annual dividend of $2.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Westpac Banking pays out 74.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Citigroup pays out 33.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Citigroup has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares Westpac Banking and Citigroup’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westpac Banking N/A N/A N/A Citigroup 10.24% 6.80% 0.52%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Westpac Banking and Citigroup, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westpac Banking 0 2 0 0 2.00 Citigroup 1 8 6 0 2.33

Citigroup has a consensus target price of $53.87, indicating a potential upside of 31.13%. Given Citigroup’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Citigroup is more favorable than Westpac Banking.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.9% of Westpac Banking shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.4% of Citigroup shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Citigroup shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Citigroup beats Westpac Banking on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Westpac Banking

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It offers savings, term deposit, business transaction, not-for-profit transaction, foreign currency, farm management deposit, project and retention trust, and statutory trust accounts; home, personal, business, and commercial loans; car and equipment finance; business overdrafts and bank guarantees; debit and credit cards; international and travel services; share trading services; investment products; and home, car, travel, life, caravan and trailer, credit card and loan repayment, boat, and business insurance products. The company also provides corporate and institutional, transaction banking, financial market, corporate and structured finance, trade and supply chain financing, and industry specific banking and treasury services, as well as online banking services. It serves individuals; micro, small, and medium enterprises; commercial business and private wealth clients; and commercial, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was formerly known as Bank of New South Wales and changed its name to Westpac Banking Corporation in October 1982. The company was founded in 1817 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises. The ICG segment offers wholesale banking products and services, including fixed income and equity sales and trading, foreign exchange, prime brokerage, derivative, equity and fixed income research, corporate lending, investment banking and advisory, private banking, cash management, trade finance, and securities services to corporate, institutional, and public sector clients. The PBWM segment offers traditional banking services to retail and small business customers through retail banking, cash, rewards, value portfolios, and co-branded cards. It also provides various banking, credit cards, custody, trust, mortgages, home equity, small business, and personal consumer loans. The Legacy Franchises segment provides traditional retail banking and branded card products to retail and small business customers. The company was founded in 1812 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

