Head to Head Review: Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) & Radian Group (NYSE:RDN)

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) and Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.3% of Lancashire shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Radian Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Radian Group and Lancashire’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Radian Group 54.83% 17.30% 9.65% Lancashire N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Radian Group $1.21 billion 3.50 $742.93 million $4.10 6.57 Lancashire N/A N/A N/A $1.03 7.13

This table compares Radian Group and Lancashire’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Radian Group has higher revenue and earnings than Lancashire. Radian Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lancashire, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Radian Group pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Lancashire pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Radian Group pays out 22.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Lancashire pays out 14.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Radian Group has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Radian Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Radian Group and Lancashire, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Radian Group 1 4 2 0 2.14 Lancashire 1 0 1 0 2.00

Radian Group currently has a consensus target price of $25.67, indicating a potential downside of 4.73%. Lancashire has a consensus target price of $691.67, indicating a potential upside of 9,333.53%. Given Lancashire’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lancashire is more favorable than Radian Group.

Summary

Radian Group beats Lancashire on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Radian Group

(Get Free Report)

Radian Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates through Mortgage and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting solutions. This segment primarily serves mortgage originators, such as mortgage banks, commercial banks, savings institutions, credit unions, and community banks. The Homegenius segment offers title services, including a suite of insurance and non-insurance title, tax and title data, centralized recording, document retrieval and default curative title services, and deed and property reports, as well as closing and settlement services comprising electronic execution and traditional signing services; real estate valuation products and services; and asset management services, as well as a suite of real estate technology products and services to facilitate real estate transactions, such as software as a service solutions. This segment serves consumers, mortgage lenders, mortgage and real estate investors, government-sponsored enterprises, and real estate brokers and agents. Radian Group Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

About Lancashire

(Get Free Report)

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products. The company also provides marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business. In addition, it offers general insurance, support, insurance agent, and insurance mediation services. Lancashire Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

