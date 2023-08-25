Mahanagar Telephone Nigam (OTCMKTS:MTENY) and Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Critical Survey

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam (OTCMKTS:MTENY – Get Free Report) and Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Mahanagar Telephone Nigam and Consolidated Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Mahanagar Telephone Nigam alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mahanagar Telephone Nigam 0 0 0 0 N/A Consolidated Communications 0 1 0 0 2.00

Consolidated Communications has a consensus price target of $3.50, suggesting a potential downside of 8.85%.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mahanagar Telephone Nigam N/A N/A N/A Consolidated Communications 9.83% -10.31% -1.76%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mahanagar Telephone Nigam and Consolidated Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Mahanagar Telephone Nigam and Consolidated Communications’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mahanagar Telephone Nigam $314.01 million 0.00 -$520.82 million N/A N/A Consolidated Communications $1.19 billion 0.38 $140.09 million $0.57 6.74

Consolidated Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Mahanagar Telephone Nigam.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.8% of Consolidated Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Consolidated Communications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam has a beta of 3.77, indicating that its stock price is 277% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Consolidated Communications has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Consolidated Communications beats Mahanagar Telephone Nigam on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mahanagar Telephone Nigam

(Get Free Report)

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in India and Mauritius. It operates in two segments: Basic and Other Services; and Cellular Services. The company offers basic telephony, mobile, broadband, and other data services. It also provides cloud services, Wi-Fi solutions, e-governance projects, managed services, turnkey ICT solutions, GIS based services, capacity building and skill development services, etc.; and operates data centers. The company was founded in 1882 and is based in New Delhi, India.

About Consolidated Communications

(Get Free Report)

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions. The company also provides voice services, such as local phone and long-distance services; and high-speed fiber data transmission services to regional and national interexchange; and wireless carriers, including Ethernet, cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and colocation services. In addition, it sells business equipment, as well as offers related hardware and maintenance support, video, and other miscellaneous services. Further, the company offers video services comprising high-definition television, digital video recorders (DVR), and/or a whole home DVR; and in-demand streaming TV services that provide endless entertainment options. Additionally, it provides network access services that include interstate and intrastate switched access, network special access, and end user access; and telephone directory publishing, video advertising, billing and support, and other miscellaneous services. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Mattoon, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mahanagar Telephone Nigam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.