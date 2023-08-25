Comparing Vivani Medical (VANI) & The Competition

Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANI – Get Free Report) is one of 73 publicly-traded companies in the “Electromedical equipment” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Vivani Medical to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Vivani Medical has a beta of 2.6, indicating that its stock price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vivani Medical’s competitors have a beta of 12.30, indicating that their average stock price is 1,130% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Vivani Medical and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivani Medical N/A -44.95% -35.23% Vivani Medical Competitors -407.95% -118.26% -33.72%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vivani Medical N/A -$13.89 million -2.47 Vivani Medical Competitors $1.00 billion $85.22 million 0.91

This table compares Vivani Medical and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Vivani Medical’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Vivani Medical. Vivani Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.4% of Vivani Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.1% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 55.6% of Vivani Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Vivani Medical and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivani Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 Vivani Medical Competitors 156 682 1875 91 2.68

Vivani Medical currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 625.69%. As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies have a potential upside of 460.97%. Given Vivani Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Vivani Medical is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Vivani Medical competitors beat Vivani Medical on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Vivani Medical

Vivani Medical, Inc., a clinical stage company, develops various implants that treat chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. It engages in developing a portfolio of miniature drug implants to deliver minimally fluctuating drug profiles; and implantable visual prostheses devices to deliver useful artificial vision to blind individuals. The company is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

