Reviewing Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) and Agilyx ASA (OTCMKTS:AGXXF)

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Free Report) and Agilyx ASA (OTCMKTS:AGXXF – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Quest Resource and Agilyx ASA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quest Resource -2.79% 3.58% 1.41% Agilyx ASA N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Quest Resource and Agilyx ASA’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quest Resource $284.04 million 0.54 -$6.05 million ($0.40) -19.30 Agilyx ASA N/A N/A N/A $1.27 1.84

Analyst Recommendations

Agilyx ASA has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Quest Resource. Quest Resource is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Agilyx ASA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Quest Resource and Agilyx ASA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quest Resource 0 0 1 0 3.00 Agilyx ASA 0 0 0 0 N/A

Quest Resource presently has a consensus price target of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 61.92%. Given Quest Resource’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Quest Resource is more favorable than Agilyx ASA.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.5% of Quest Resource shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.0% of Agilyx ASA shares are held by institutional investors. 23.6% of Quest Resource shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Quest Resource beats Agilyx ASA on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quest Resource

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes. It also provides antifreeze and windshield washer fluid, dumpster and compacting equipment, and other minor ancillary services. In addition, the company offers landfill diversion services. Its services focus on the waste streams and recyclables from big box, grocers, and other retailers; automotive maintenance, quick lube, dealerships, and collision repair; transportation, logistics, and internal fleet operators; manufacturing plants; multi-family and commercial properties; restaurant chains and food operations; and construction and demolition projects. The company markets its services to automotive, manufacturing, hospitality and retail, construction and demolition, and commercial and multi-family property management industries through direct sales force and strategic partnerships. The company was formerly known as Infinity Resources Holdings Corp. and changed its name to Quest Resource Holding Corporation in October 2013. Quest Resource Holding Corporation is headquartered in The Colony, Texas.

About Agilyx ASA

Agilyx ASA, a technology company, engages in the chemically recycling of difficult-to-recycle post-use plastic streams. Its conversion technology utilizes pyrolysis without a catalyst and converts mixed waste plastic to naphtha and fuels, as well as depolymerizes plastics, which include polystyrene and PMMA back into virgin-quality products. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

