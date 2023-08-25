Financial Comparison: Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) versus Jet.AI (NASDAQ:JTAI)

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) and Jet.AI (NASDAQ:JTAI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Bristow Group and Jet.AI, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bristow Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Jet.AI 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bristow Group presently has a consensus price target of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 47.38%. Given Bristow Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Bristow Group is more favorable than Jet.AI.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Bristow Group has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jet.AI has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Bristow Group and Jet.AI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bristow Group 0.51% 0.81% 0.35% Jet.AI N/A -40.62% 6.05%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bristow Group and Jet.AI’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bristow Group $1.21 billion 0.63 -$6.98 million $0.22 123.36 Jet.AI N/A N/A $7.18 million $0.07 62.00

Jet.AI has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bristow Group. Jet.AI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bristow Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.4% of Bristow Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.6% of Jet.AI shares are held by institutional investors. 15.0% of Bristow Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 68.8% of Jet.AI shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bristow Group beats Jet.AI on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bristow Group

Bristow Group Inc. provides vertical flight solutions. It primarily offers aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies and government agencies. It also provides personnel transportation, search and rescue (SAR), medevac, ad hoc helicopter, and fixed wing transportation services, as well as logistical and maintenance support, training services, and flight and maintenance crews. The company has a fleet of aircrafts. It has customers in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, the Dutch Caribbean, the Falkland Islands, Guyana, India, Mexico, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Norway, Spain, Suriname, Trinidad, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The company was founded in 1948 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Jet.AI

Jet.AI Inc. develops private aviation platform. It operates in two segments, Software and Aviation. The Software segment develops a B2C CharterGPT application that uses natural language processing and machine learning to improve the private booking experience; a B2B Jet; and AI Operator Platform that offers a suite of stand-alone software products to enable charter providers to add revenue, maximize efficiency, and reduce environmental impact. The Aviation segment is involved in jet aircraft fraction sales, jet card sales, on-fleet charter, management, and buyer's brokerage. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

