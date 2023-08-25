Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SNCY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. TheStreet upgraded Sun Country Airlines from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th.

NASDAQ:SNCY opened at $14.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. Sun Country Airlines has a one year low of $13.25 and a one year high of $23.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.52. The stock has a market cap of $813.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.53.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $261.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 3,440,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $69,316,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,392,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,158,814.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 3,440,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $69,316,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,392,497 shares in the company, valued at $310,158,814.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Davis sold 1,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total value of $33,031.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,635.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,626,498 shares of company stock valued at $73,201,012 in the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter valued at about $386,066,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 12.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,535,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,433,000 after purchasing an additional 622,447 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 52.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,625,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,146 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sun Country Airlines by 17.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,420,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,547,000 after purchasing an additional 506,993 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 26.0% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,659,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,529,000 after buying an additional 548,474 shares in the last quarter.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled service, charter, and cargo businesses in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. The company serves leisure and visiting friends and relatives passengers, and charter customers; and provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services to amazon.com services, Inc with flights to destinations in Canada, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean.

