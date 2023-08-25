SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) versus NextPlat (NASDAQ:NXPL) Critical Comparison

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Free Report) and NextPlat (NASDAQ:NXPL – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

SoftBank Group has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextPlat has a beta of 1.85, suggesting that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SoftBank Group and NextPlat’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SoftBank Group $49.21 billion 1.35 -$7.27 billion $3.48 6.51 NextPlat $11.71 million 1.85 -$9.16 million ($0.99) -2.27

Analyst Recommendations

NextPlat has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SoftBank Group. NextPlat is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SoftBank Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for SoftBank Group and NextPlat, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SoftBank Group 0 4 1 0 2.20 NextPlat 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of SoftBank Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.3% of NextPlat shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.9% of NextPlat shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SoftBank Group and NextPlat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SoftBank Group 26.21% -10.75% -2.33% NextPlat -109.81% -50.22% -45.20%

Summary

SoftBank Group beats NextPlat on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SoftBank Group

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Investment Business of Holding Companies, SoftBank Vision Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Other segments. The company offers mobile communications and solutions to enterprise customers, and broadband services to retail customers; and sells mobile devices and software tools, as well as related services. It also provides internet advertising and e-commerce services; payment and financial services; ICT services products to enterprise customers; and communication device-related products and IoT equipment to retail customers. In addition, the company engages in research and development activities of robot products; design of microprocessor intellectual property and related technology; alternative investment management and Fukuoka SoftBank HAWKS-related, as well as robotics businesses. Further, it operates a professional baseball team and baseball games; management and maintenance of a baseball stadium and other sports facilities; and visual, audio, and data content distribution services through various media platforms. The company was formerly known as SoftBank Corp. and changed its name to SoftBank Group Corp. in July 2015. SoftBank Group Corp. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About NextPlat

NextPlat Corp. engages in the provision of satellite based services and solutions for commercial, government and individual users. The firm’s services include satellite communication solutions, emergency location systems, high-speed satellite internet and global asset and personnel monitoring, customized ground station systems and custom product design. It also focuses on the distribution, development and reselling of satellite enabled communications hardware. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Coconut Grove, FL.

