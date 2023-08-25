StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.25 target price on shares of Gold Resource in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

Gold Resource Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of GORO stock opened at $0.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $41.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.47. Gold Resource has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $1.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.18.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Gold Resource had a negative net margin of 16.59% and a negative return on equity of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $24.81 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gold Resource will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Gold Resource

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,054,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,083,000 after acquiring an additional 746,896 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Gold Resource by 1,039.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 636,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 580,797 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Gold Resource by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,229,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 511,065 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Gold Resource during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $384,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Gold Resource by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 347,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 182,223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.31% of the company’s stock.

Gold Resource Company Profile

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

Further Reading

