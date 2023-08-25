Brokerages Set Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Price Target at $108.44

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $108.44.

Several brokerages recently commented on STLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th.

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 48,000 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $5,041,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,443,905.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 48,000 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $5,041,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,443,905.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,717 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $181,658.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,789,229.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STLD. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 111.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,498,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,499 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 895.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,347,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,848 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,182,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,985,000 after purchasing an additional 994,643 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $90,665,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 9.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $771,198,000 after purchasing an additional 800,656 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $101.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.90 and a 200-day moving average of $107.53. Steel Dynamics has a 1-year low of $69.12 and a 1-year high of $136.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.50.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.82 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 40.44%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics will post 16.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 9.91%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

