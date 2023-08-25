easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Receives $517.86 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $517.86.

ESYJY has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on easyJet from GBX 550 ($7.02) to GBX 570 ($7.27) in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on easyJet from GBX 540 ($6.89) to GBX 550 ($7.02) in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on easyJet from GBX 610 ($7.78) to GBX 630 ($8.04) in a report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays raised their target price on easyJet from GBX 580 ($7.40) to GBX 620 ($7.91) in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on easyJet from GBX 635 ($8.10) to GBX 585 ($7.46) in a report on Wednesday, July 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ESYJY opened at $5.31 on Friday. easyJet has a one year low of $3.05 and a one year high of $6.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.02.

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. It also engages in the sale of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 320 aircrafts, 988 routes, and 153 airports.

