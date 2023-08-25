Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

NDCVF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Nordic Semiconductor ASA in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Nordic Semiconductor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Nordic Semiconductor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Nordic Semiconductor ASA in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NDCVF stock opened at $11.76 on Friday. Nordic Semiconductor ASA has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $19.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.15 and its 200-day moving average is $13.05.

Nordic Semiconductor ASA, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, sells, and delivers integrated circuits (ICs) and related products and services for use in short- and long- range wireless applications in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. The company offers bluetooth and multiprotocol Systems-on-Chip (SoCs) that provides short-range connectivity; and Systems-in-Package (SiPs), which offers connectivity on long-range LTE-M and NB-IoT cellular networks.

