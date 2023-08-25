GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Receives $136.50 Average PT from Brokerages

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $136.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GATX shares. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $137.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of GATX in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on GATX from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Stephens raised their price objective on GATX from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on GATX from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on GATX in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

GATX Price Performance

GATX stock opened at $119.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. GATX has a 1 year low of $84.96 and a 1 year high of $133.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.75.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.12. GATX had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 16.46%. The business had revenue of $343.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that GATX will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GATX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at GATX

In other GATX news, VP Jennifer Mcmanus sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $120,610.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,805.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Aken Jennifer Van sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.43, for a total value of $323,518.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,475.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Mcmanus sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $120,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,805.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,700 shares of company stock worth $1,414,832 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of GATX

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GATX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GATX by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 336 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GATX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GATX by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 506 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of GATX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

About GATX

(Get Free Report

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

