Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on Imperial Oil in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Imperial Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on IMO

Imperial Oil Price Performance

Shares of IMO stock opened at $54.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.76. The stock has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.56. Imperial Oil has a 1-year low of $40.20 and a 1-year high of $58.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.86. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 23.61%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. Analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Imperial Oil by 189.6% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 724 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Imperial Oil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 978 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 229.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,724 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 19.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Imperial Oil

(Get Free Report)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.