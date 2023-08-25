Brokerages Set Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Target Price at $87.56

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.56.

PRTA has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prothena in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $129.00 target price on shares of Prothena in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Prothena in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Prothena from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

NASDAQ PRTA opened at $53.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.73. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.32 and a beta of 0.35. Prothena has a one year low of $25.02 and a one year high of $79.65.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $4.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 25.43% and a negative net margin of 244.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 206.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.88) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prothena will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total transaction of $1,350,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total transaction of $1,350,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total value of $285,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,333 shares of company stock valued at $5,952,883 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Prothena during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Prothena by 45.0% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Prothena during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prothena by 84.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prothena by 61.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; NNC6019 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

