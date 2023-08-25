SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Receives $141.43 Average PT from Brokerages

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $141.43.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of SiTime from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of SiTime from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of SiTime in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of SiTime from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

Shares of SITM stock opened at $125.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.06 and a beta of 1.86. SiTime has a 52-week low of $73.10 and a 52-week high of $142.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.13 and its 200-day moving average is $119.61.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $27.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.51 million. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 19.08%. Sell-side analysts predict that SiTime will post -3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Arthur D. Chadwick sold 11,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.58, for a total value of $1,577,354.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,749,674.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Katherine Schuelke sold 910 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.36, for a total transaction of $91,327.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,362.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Arthur D. Chadwick sold 11,465 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.58, for a total transaction of $1,577,354.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,749,674.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,399 shares of company stock valued at $3,659,112. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SiTime by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,569,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,129,000 after purchasing an additional 761,370 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in SiTime during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,779,000. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in SiTime by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 896,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,724,000 after purchasing an additional 344,566 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in SiTime by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 808,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,644,000 after purchasing an additional 187,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in SiTime by 174.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 265,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,330,000 after purchasing an additional 168,739 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

