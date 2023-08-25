NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the mining company’s stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of NovaGold Resources from C$10.75 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on NG

NovaGold Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NG opened at $4.12 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.58. NovaGold Resources has a 1 year low of $3.84 and a 1 year high of $6.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.75 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.75, a current ratio of 40.75 and a quick ratio of 40.75.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that NovaGold Resources will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exor Capital LLP raised its position in NovaGold Resources by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 15,702,926 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $136,877,000 after purchasing an additional 926,148 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NovaGold Resources by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,181,262 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $56,583,000 after buying an additional 820,315 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its position in NovaGold Resources by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 11,898,080 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,473,000 after buying an additional 3,057,519 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,744,484 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $58,272,000 after purchasing an additional 224,806 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,190,167 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,102,000 after purchasing an additional 225,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

About NovaGold Resources

(Get Free Report)

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.