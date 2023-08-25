Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.80.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BMRC shares. Stephens increased their target price on Bank of Marin Bancorp from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Bank of Marin Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Bank of Marin Bancorp from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock opened at $18.89 on Friday. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.89 and a 52 week high of $36.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.18. The firm has a market cap of $304.51 million, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.73.
Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The business had revenue of $37.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.98%.
Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and commercial real estate investors in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry, and insured cash sweep services.
