Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.75.

BZUN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Baozun from $6.00 to $5.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. HSBC dropped their price target on Baozun from $5.00 to $4.80 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Baozun in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Baozun Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BZUN opened at $3.70 on Friday. Baozun has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $9.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.90. The company has a market cap of $219.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.70.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. Baozun had a negative return on equity of 13.93% and a negative net margin of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $274.89 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Baozun will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Baozun

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BZUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Baozun by 1,700.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 159,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 150,673 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Baozun by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 246,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 57,360 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baozun during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,226,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Baozun by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 707,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,070,000 after purchasing an additional 151,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Baozun by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 352,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.98% of the company’s stock.

Baozun Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Baozun Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, online store operations, visual merchandising and marketing campaigns, customer services, and warehousing and order fulfilment.

Featured Stories

