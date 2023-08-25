Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
NYSEAMERICAN:LEU opened at $43.61 on Wednesday. Centrus Energy has a 1-year low of $24.88 and a 1-year high of $55.59. The firm has a market cap of $677.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.02.
Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $98.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.50 million. Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 58.24% and a net margin of 10.81%. On average, analysts anticipate that Centrus Energy will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.
Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.
