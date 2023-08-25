Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Centrus Energy Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:LEU opened at $43.61 on Wednesday. Centrus Energy has a 1-year low of $24.88 and a 1-year high of $55.59. The firm has a market cap of $677.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.02.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $98.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.50 million. Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 58.24% and a net margin of 10.81%. On average, analysts anticipate that Centrus Energy will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEU. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Centrus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $269,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Centrus Energy by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Centrus Energy by 10.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. 40.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

