Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) PT Lowered to GBX 39

Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from GBX 41 ($0.52) to GBX 39 ($0.50) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Barclays increased their target price on Tullow Oil from GBX 49 ($0.63) to GBX 53 ($0.68) in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th.

Tullow Oil Trading Up 7.1 %

About Tullow Oil

Shares of OTCMKTS:TUWOY opened at $0.23 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.18. Tullow Oil has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $0.31.

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Tullow Oil plc was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

