Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) PT Lowered to C$49.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on shares of Trisura Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:TRRSF opened at $23.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.64 and a 200 day moving average of $25.83. Trisura Group has a 52 week low of $21.89 and a 52 week high of $34.19.

Trisura Group Ltd. is a property and casualty insurance company. It operates through the following segments: Trisura Canada, Trisura US, and Corporate and Other. The Trisura Canada segment includes surety business, risk solutions, and corporate insurance products. The Trisura US segment is involved in providing specialty fronting insurance solutions.

