New China Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:NWWCF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Underweight

New China Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:NWWCF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
New China Life Insurance Price Performance
NWWCF stock opened at $2.52 on Wednesday. New China Life Insurance has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $3.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.62.
New China Life Insurance Company Profile
