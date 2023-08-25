New China Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:NWWCF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Underweight

New China Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:NWWCF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

New China Life Insurance Price Performance

NWWCF stock opened at $2.52 on Wednesday. New China Life Insurance has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $3.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.62.

Get New China Life Insurance alerts:

New China Life Insurance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. provides life insurance products and services to individuals and institutions in China. The company operates through three segments: Individual Insurance Business, Group Insurance Business, and Other Business. The company also offers asset management, training, electronic commerce, and medical services; and invests in, develops, leases, and manages real estate properties.

Receive News & Ratings for New China Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New China Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.