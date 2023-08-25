Morgan Stanley Lowers Synthomer (OTCMKTS:SYYYF) Price Target to GBX 90

Synthomer (OTCMKTS:SYYYF – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from GBX 140 ($1.79) to GBX 90 ($1.15) in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

SYYYF has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Synthomer from GBX 213 ($2.72) to GBX 187 ($2.39) in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Peel Hunt lowered Synthomer to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Synthomer from GBX 160 ($2.04) to GBX 140 ($1.79) in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Synthomer from GBX 140 ($1.79) to GBX 115 ($1.47) in a research report on Thursday, July 20th.

Shares of Synthomer stock opened at $0.88 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.14.

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through five segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, Acrylate Monomers, and Adhesive Technologies. The company offers adhesives, including PSA labels, packaging and specialty tapes, saturants, release coatings, wood working, wet glues, hygiene and contact adhesives, packaging and assembly hot melt adhesives; coatings products such as architectural, masonry, intumescent, metal, wood, soil releases, blinders, ink receptive, polyester for powder coatings, SYNTHOMER NX for coalescing agents, and SYNOLOX BEPF for glycol.

